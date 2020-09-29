  • HOMEPAGE
    Colonel Dargahli: Azerbaijani armed forces destroy Armenia’s regiment

    29.09.2020 [11:21]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    “As a result of the strikes by the Azerbaijani army, the 3rd Martuni motorized rifle regiment of the Armenian armed forces, stationed in Khojavand region, was destroyed, chief of the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Colonel Vagif Dargahli told AZERTAC.

    “As a result, the Armenian side suffered heavy losses, the regiment was completely defeated,” Dargahli noted.

    He added that the command of the Armenian army appealed to everyone with a request to deliver vehicles for the evacuation of the dead and wounded.

