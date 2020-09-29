Baku, September 29, AZERTAC “Armenian reports on the alleged downing of an helicopter of the Azerbaijani Air Force is another disinformation,” chief of the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Colonel Vagif Dargahli told AZERTAC. “The Azerbaijani army did not use helicopters in today’s battles,” Dargahli added.

Colonel Dargahli: Helicopters not involved in today's battles

