Baku, October 1, AZERTAC The information spread by the Armenian media about the shooting down of Azerbaijani aircraft belonging to the Azerbijan Air Forces is false, chief of the press service of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence Colonel Vagif Dargahli told AZERTAC.

AZERTAG.AZ : Colonel Dargahli: Shooting down of Azerbaijani aircraft is false information

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter