Colonel Dargahli: Shooting down of Azerbaijani aircraft is false information
AzerTAg.az
01.10.2020 [13:34]
Baku, October 1, AZERTAC
The information spread by the Armenian media about the shooting down of Azerbaijani aircraft belonging to the Azerbijan Air Forces is false, chief of the press service of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence Colonel Vagif Dargahli told AZERTAC.
