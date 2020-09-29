Colonel Dargahli: The S-300 air defense missile systems put forward for use in battles will be destroyed as soon as they enter our occupied territories

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

“According to our intelligence information, the S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, defending the airspace of Yerevan, have been removed from combat duty and are moving in the direction of the occupied territories,” chief of the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry Colonel Vagif Dargahli told AZERTAC.

“We declare that they will face the fate of the destroyed military equipment of the Armenian army in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The recent battles once again show that the myth of the invincibility of the Armenian army is unfounded,” Colonel Dargahli said.