    Colonel Vagif Dargahli: The enemy fired on territory of Goranboy district

    28.09.2020 [19:58]

    Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

    “The enemy fired on the villages of Yukhari Aghjakand and Garamusali of Goranboy district. Civilian infrastructure was not seriously damaged. There are no casualties among the villagers,” chief of the press service of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense Colonel Vagif Dargahli told AZERTAC.

    Dargahli said that the Azerbaijani army units are taking adequate countermeasures against the enemy.

