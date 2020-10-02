  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Colonel Vagif Dargahli: The enemy is already sending women to the front

    02.10.2020 [15:13]

    Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

    “According to reports, the enemy, who has suffered heavy losses as a result of intense fighting in recent days, has a serious shortage of military personnel.

    The reason for this, along with the large number of casualties, is the demoralization of the military personnel of a number of units of the Armenian armed forces on the front line and the increasing refusal of many servicemen to fight,” chief of the press service of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense Colonel Vagif Dargahli told AZERTAC.

    “The growing number of casualties and the lack of reserve forced the Armenian Ministry of Defense to appeal to the women of the country. The Armenian defense ministry has already formed a women's battalion, which is currently being manned,” Dargahli said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Colonel Vagif Dargahli: The enemy is already sending women to the front
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    02.10.2020 [14:24]
    Defense Ministry: Armenian army’s supply and combat equipment were destroyed
    02.10.2020 [14:10]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenia subjected to artillery fire villages of Barda and Tovuz districts
    02.10.2020 [13:47]
    Armenian Army shells Sabirkand settlement of Shamkir, Guzanli village of Aghdam districts
    02.10.2020 [12:57]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: There was a shootout between Armenian soldiers
    Colonel Vagif Dargahli: The enemy is already sending women to the front