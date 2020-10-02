Colonel Vagif Dargahli: The enemy is already sending women to the front

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

“According to reports, the enemy, who has suffered heavy losses as a result of intense fighting in recent days, has a serious shortage of military personnel.

The reason for this, along with the large number of casualties, is the demoralization of the military personnel of a number of units of the Armenian armed forces on the front line and the increasing refusal of many servicemen to fight,” chief of the press service of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense Colonel Vagif Dargahli told AZERTAC.

“The growing number of casualties and the lack of reserve forced the Armenian Ministry of Defense to appeal to the women of the country. The Armenian defense ministry has already formed a women's battalion, which is currently being manned,” Dargahli said.