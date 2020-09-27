Colonel Vagif Dargahli: There are a number of technical problems due to large number of requests to website of Ministry of Defense

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC The official website of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense is experiencing certain technical problems due to the large number of requests in regard to the successful counter-attack operations carried out by the Azerbaijan Army, Defense Ministry Chief of the Press Service Colonel Vagif Dargahli told AZERTAC. Colonel Vagif Dargahli said that, despite this, the press and the public are being promptly informed by means of alternative internet resources.

