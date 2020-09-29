Colonel Vagif Dargahli: There are no F-16 fighters in our Air Force

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

“The information spread by the Armenian side about the alleged shooting down of an F-16 fighter belonging to our Air Force is false and provocative,” chief of the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry Colonel Vagif Dargahli told AZERTAC.

“We state that there are no F-16 fighter jets in the arsenal of our Air Force. For this reason, we remind the Armenian side that it is impossible to destroy what does not exist,” the colonel said.