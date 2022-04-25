Concert marking 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Israel held in Baku

Baku, April 25, AZERTAC A concert marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Israel, as well as the 15th anniversary of the Azerbaijan-Israel International Association - "Aziz" has been held at the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibayli. A student of Children's Music School No. 22 named after a prominent Azerbaijani composer Niyazi and a laureate of international competitions Elmira Dadashova performed at the event, accompanied by the winner of international contests Fagan Hasanli.

