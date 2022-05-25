Concert marking 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Norway held in Oslo VIDEO

Oslo, May 25, AZERTAC

A jazz concert marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Norway has been held at the House of Literature in Norway’s capital Oslo.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev highlighted the development of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, the joint projects in the oil and gas sector, as well as the opportunities for further development of relations. He hailed the role of relations in the field of culture and alternative energy production in further developing the ties between Norway and Azerbaijan.

The event also featured performance by Azerbaijan's acclaimed pianist Isfar Sarabski’s trio.

Organized by the Coordination Council of Scandinavian Azerbaijanis for Norway, the event was attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Kingdom of Sweden and the Kingdom of Norway Zaur Ahmadov, as well as a number of Norwegian state and government officials.

Rauf Aliyev

Special correspondent