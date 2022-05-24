Congo River - coursing through heart of Africa

Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

Coursing through the heart of Africa, the Congo is the continent’s second longest river, after the Nile.

It is contained primarily in, or marks the border of, the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The river is approximately 2,900 miles (4,700 km) long and, with its many tributaries, forms the largest network of navigable waterways in Africa; this is in spite of the difficulty in navigating the lower course of the river, which has 32 cataracts.

The Congo River is home to hundreds of species of fish, many of which are endemic to the river.

There are few aquatic mammals in the river, but various types of reptiles, such as crocodiles, semiaquatic tortoises, and water snakes, reside there.