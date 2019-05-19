Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis set up in Italy

Rome, May 19, AZERTAC

The Italian capital of Rome has hosted a founding meeting of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis.

Participants in the event included chairman of the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs Fuad Muradov, deputy chairman Fuad Guliyev, Azerbaijani ambassador to Italy Mammad Ahmadzade and nearly 40 members of the Azerbaijani community in Italy.

Opening the event, Muradov provided an insight into the activities of the State Committee. He also highlighted relations between Azerbaijan and Italy. Muradov hailed First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva`s role in developing ties between the two countries.

Ambassador Ahmadzade called on the Azerbaijani community in Italy to play an active role in the socio-political and cultural life and work closely with the embassy.

Participants of the meeting then voted to set up the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis.

Asiman Asadov

Special Correspondent