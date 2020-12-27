Coordination Council of Scandinavian Azerbaijanis discusses new projects

Baku, December 27, AZERTAC

The Coordination Council of Scandinavian Azerbaijanis has held a videoconference to discuss new projects.

The meeting started with a moment of silence to honor the 44 day Patriotic War martyrs.

Addressing the conference, coordinators of the Coordination Council of Scandinavian Azerbaijanis in Finland, Sweden and Norway Ulviyya Jabbarova, Irada Aliyeva-Soderberg and Ramil Aliyev, as well as young diaspora activists in Scandinavia summarized the outcomes of diaspora activities aimed to support the Azerbaijani Army during the Patriotic War.

They also exchanged views on cooperation prospects and upcoming projects.

Touching upon Azerbaijani diaspora’s agenda in 2021, the participants agreed on a number of issues, including the opening of an Azerbaijani language weekend school, organizing seminars on politics and voting for diaspora members, arranging photo exhibitions reflecting Armenian vandalism on the liberated territories and organizing trips to the Azerbaijani ancestral lands for young Azerbaijanis.