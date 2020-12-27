  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Coordination Council of Scandinavian Azerbaijanis discusses new projects

    27.12.2020 [14:18]

    Baku, December 27, AZERTAC

    The Coordination Council of Scandinavian Azerbaijanis has held a videoconference to discuss new projects.

    The meeting started with a moment of silence to honor the 44 day Patriotic War martyrs.

    Addressing the conference, coordinators of the Coordination Council of Scandinavian Azerbaijanis in Finland, Sweden and Norway Ulviyya Jabbarova, Irada Aliyeva-Soderberg and Ramil Aliyev, as well as young diaspora activists in Scandinavia summarized the outcomes of diaspora activities aimed to support the Azerbaijani Army during the Patriotic War.

    They also exchanged views on cooperation prospects and upcoming projects.

    Touching upon Azerbaijani diaspora’s agenda in 2021, the participants agreed on a number of issues, including the opening of an Azerbaijani language weekend school, organizing seminars on politics and voting for diaspora members, arranging photo exhibitions reflecting Armenian vandalism on the liberated territories and organizing trips to the Azerbaijani ancestral lands for young Azerbaijanis.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Coordination Council of Scandinavian Azerbaijanis discusses new projects
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    10.12.2020 [09:19]
    Azerbaijan`s Patriotic War martyrs commemorated in Helsinki
    06.12.2020 [11:45]
    Dutch Azerbaijanis stage protest against French Senate and Belgian Parliament resolutions
    29.09.2020 [11:50]
    Australian Azerbaijanis appeal to country’s Prime Minister on Armenian armed forces’ latest provocation
    28.09.2020 [14:55]
    Austrian Azerbaijanis Society issues statement on Armenia`s provocation against Azerbaijan
    Coordination Council of Scandinavian Azerbaijanis discusses new projects