Copenhagen pulls out of hosting 2021 Gymnastics Worlds Championships

Baku, July 8, AZERTAC

Denmark has pulled out of hosting the 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Copenhagen, the sport's governing body announced on Tuesday, according to China Daily.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) did not give a reason for the Danish federation's decision.

"The Danish Gymnastics Federation has informed the FIG of its withdrawal from hosting the 50th World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, due to be held in Copenhagen in October 2021," the FIG said in a statement.

"The FIG Executive Committee (EC) has taken note of this decision and has expressed its regret and disappointment." The FIG said that there would be a new bidding process for the rights to host the event.

FIG said its executive committee will consider launching a new bidding procedure. The 2022 edition is in Liverpool, England, and the 2023 worlds in Antwerp, Belgium.

The world championships are not usually held in an Olympic year, but due to the postponement of the Tokyo Games because of the coronavirus, 2021 will see both the worlds and the Olympics for the first time since 1996.