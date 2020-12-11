Coronavirus: Georgia reports 4,146 new cases, 2,129 recoveries, 37 deaths

Baku, December 11, AZERTAC

Georgia has reported 4,146 new cases, 2,129 recoveries and 37 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to Agenda.Ge.

8,854 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country; 11,089 of the 18,854 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 7,805 were PCR tests.

Georgia has had 183,099 cases of coronavirus since February.

150,461 of the 183,099 individuals have recovered, while 1,694 others have died.

30,918 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia as of today.

6,881 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,138 of the 6,881 patients are in critical condition. 436 of the 1,138 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

3,400 Covid-19 patients are in hotels, 1,017 individuals are in quarantine and 20,637 are at home.

51,664 individuals are in self-isolation.

More than 1,670,000 tests have been conducted in Georgia so far.