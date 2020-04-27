Coronavirus: Saudi signs $265 million China deal to expand Kingdom’s testing capacity

Baku, April 27, AZERTAC

Saudi Arabia has signed a $265 million deal with China to massively expand the Kingdom’s coronavirus testing capacity, official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

The deal, which includes providing 9 million COVID-19 tests, was signed following a phone call between Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to SPA.

China will provide equipment and materials to conduct the 9 million tests, in addition to 500 specialized Chinese experts and technicians to test people in the Kingdom and train Saudi medics.

The Kingdom will establish six large regional labs throughout the country, including a mobile lab with the capacity to test 10,000 people daily, the news agency reported.

The Chinese health teams will ensure the quality of the tests for a period of 8 months in addition to conducting comprehensive field and lab tests with the Saudi health teams.