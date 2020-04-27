  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Coronavirus: Saudi signs $265 million China deal to expand Kingdom’s testing capacity

    27.04.2020 [13:08]

    Baku, April 27, AZERTAC

    Saudi Arabia has signed a $265 million deal with China to massively expand the Kingdom’s coronavirus testing capacity, official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

    The deal, which includes providing 9 million COVID-19 tests, was signed following a phone call between Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to SPA.

    China will provide equipment and materials to conduct the 9 million tests, in addition to 500 specialized Chinese experts and technicians to test people in the Kingdom and train Saudi medics.

    The Kingdom will establish six large regional labs throughout the country, including a mobile lab with the capacity to test 10,000 people daily, the news agency reported.

    The Chinese health teams will ensure the quality of the tests for a period of 8 months in addition to conducting comprehensive field and lab tests with the Saudi health teams.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Coronavirus: Saudi signs $265 million China deal to expand Kingdom’s testing capacity
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    26.04.2020 [16:54]
    Wuhan hospitals clear all COVID-19 cases
    26.04.2020 [11:33]
    Turkey: Death toll from coronavirus rises to 2,706
    26.04.2020 [11:29]
    Turkey: Over 60,000 stranded citizens brought home
    25.04.2020 [16:25]
    Russia documents 74,588 cases of novel coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Saudi signs $265 million China deal to expand Kingdom’s testing capacity