    Coronavirus case in Uzbekistan reaches 2086

    02.05.2020 [11:28]

    Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

    According to the Ministry of Health, as of May 1, 2020, 23:00, the number of coronavirus infected in Uzbekistan has reached 2086 people, the country's National News Agency (UzA) reports.

    The number of people recovered from COVID-19 has reached 1212, the ministry said.

    79 patients have fully recovered today from coronavirus.

