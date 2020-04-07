  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 1,154 over past day

    07.04.2020 [14:31]

    Baku, April 7, AZERTAC

    The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 1,154 over the past day, reaching nearly 7,500 in 81 regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, according to TASS.

    As of now, 494 people have recovered and 58 people have died of the coronavirus.

    "A total of 7,497 coronavirus cases have been registered today in 81 regions in the Russian Federation. Over the past day, 88 people have been discharged after recovering. To date, 494 people have recovered. Eleven patients have died over the past day and 58 over the entire period in Russia," the crisis center said.

    Only four Russian regions - the Nenets Autonomous Region, Tuva and Altai Republics and Chukotka - have not recorded the coronavirus cases so far, according to the report.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 1,154 over past day
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Coronavirus cases surpass 6,300 in Russia
    06.04.2020 [14:04]
    Coronavirus cases surpass 6,300 in Russia
    Russia’s coronavirus cases pass 4,700
    04.04.2020 [14:18]
    Russia’s coronavirus cases pass 4,700
    Coronavirus cases in Russia rise to 147 over past day
    18.03.2020 [18:18]
    Coronavirus cases in Russia rise to 147 over past day
    Number of coronavirus cases in Russia rises from 34 to 45
    13.03.2020 [21:11]
    Number of coronavirus cases in Russia rises from 34 to 45
    Other news in this section
    08.04.2020 [14:19]
    Rouhani: Iran to become self-sufficient in producing COVID19 kits
    08.04.2020 [12:51]
    5 civilians martyred in YPG/PKK attack in SE Turkey
    08.04.2020 [11:33]
    France's coronavirus death toll passes 10,000 after steep rise at nursing homes
    08.04.2020 [11:13]
    Jack Dorsey vows to donate $1 billion to fight coronavirus
    Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 1,154 over past day