Coronavirus cases in Russia surpass 36,700

Baku, April 18, AZERTAC

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Russia has grown by 4,785 over the past twenty-four hours to 36,793 in all the country’s regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday, according to TASS.

"Russia has registered 36,793 coronavirus cases by the progressive total method in 85 regions (+15%). A total of 467 people have recovered from the illness and been discharged from hospitals over the past twenty-four hours and 3,057 over the entire period. A total of 40 coronavirus patients have died over the past twenty-four hours. Over the entire period, 313 people have died across Russia," the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

Moscow has registered 2,649 new coronavirus cases and their total number in the Russian capital has climbed to 20,754, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.