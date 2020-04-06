  • HOMEPAGE
    Coronavirus cases reach 188 in Georgia, 36 patients recovered

    06.04.2020 [14:18]

    Baku, April 6, AZERTAC

    The number of cases of coronavirus has reached 188 in Georgia as of the morning of April 6, according to Agenda.Ge.

    36 of the 188 have recovered, while two elderly women, with several underlying health issues have died.

    148 people inside the country remain infected with the virus (two of the 188 were foreign citizens who left Georgia last month).

    5,056 are under quarantine and 386 others are in hospitals.

