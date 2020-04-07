  • HOMEPAGE
    Coronavirus cases reach 457 in Uzbekistan

    07.04.2020 [12:10]

    Baku, April 7, AZERTAC

    The number of people infected with coronavirus in Uzbekistan has reached 457, the country’s National News Agency (UzA) reports.

    According to the Ministry of Health, 30 people have fully recovered from the virus.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Coronavirus cases reach 457 in Uzbekistan
