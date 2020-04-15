Coronavirus cases stand at 306 in Georgia, 69 patients recovered, 3 dead

Tbilisi, April 15, AZERTAC

Coronavirus cases stand at 306 in Georgia as of today, according to Agenda.Ge.

69 of the 306 people have recovered, while three other patients, elderly people with several underlying illnesses, have died.

As of today Georgia has 232 active cases of the virus.

The four main cities of Georgia - Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi and Rustavi - will be put under lockdown starting 9 p.m. today, for at least ten days, per a statement made by Georgian PM Giorgi Gakharia yesterday to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.

The state of emergency is likely to be prolonged until May 10.

The government has already addressed the president to submit the request to the parliament.

Ruling party MP Mamuka Mdinaradze stated earlier today that the parliament is likely to vote on the issue on April 21.