    Coronavirus cases surge in Georgia, daily infections stand at 4,775

    12.10.2021 [12:40]

    Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

    Georgia has reported 4,775 new cases of coronavirus, 1,623 recoveries and 37 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to Agenda.ge.

    The country has had 640,358 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

    603,995 of the 640,358 patients have recovered, while 9,306 have died from the virus.

    1,882,118 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 879,630 have been completely vaccinated.

