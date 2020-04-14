Coronavirus cases surpass 1000 in Uzbekistan
AzerTAg.az
14.04.2020 [11:55]
Baku, April 14, AZERTAC
The number of coronavirus infected in Uzbekistan has reached 1054 people, the country's National News Agency (UzA) said.
According to the Ministry of Health, 85 people have fully recovered from the virus, 4 people have died.
