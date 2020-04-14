  • HOMEPAGE
    Coronavirus cases surpass 1000 in Uzbekistan

    14.04.2020 [11:55]

    Baku, April 14, AZERTAC

    The number of coronavirus infected in Uzbekistan has reached 1054 people, the country's National News Agency (UzA) said.

    According to the Ministry of Health, 85 people have fully recovered from the virus, 4 people have died.

