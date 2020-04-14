Baku, April 14, AZERTAC The number of coronavirus infected in Uzbekistan has reached 1054 people, the country's National News Agency (UzA) said. According to the Ministry of Health, 85 people have fully recovered from the virus, 4 people have died.

AZERTAG.AZ : Coronavirus cases surpass 1000 in Uzbekistan

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter