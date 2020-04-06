  • HOMEPAGE
    Coronavirus cases surpass 6,300 in Russia

    06.04.2020 [14:04]

    Baku, April 6, AZERTAC

    The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 954 over the past day to 6,343 in 80 regions, the crisis center told reporters on Monday, according to TASS.

    Some 406 people have recovered and 47 people have died of the coronavirus.

    "As of today, some 6,343 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in 80 regions in the Russian Federation. Over the past day, 51 people have been discharged after recovering. A total of 406 people have recovered over the entire period. Two patients in the Moscow Region and the Komi Republic have died over the past day. Forty-seven people have died in Russia over the entire period," the crisis center said.

    According to the latest data, the number of coronavirus cases in Moscow has grown by 591, reaching 4,848. Besides, the new coronavirus cases have been recorded in 48 Russian regions.

     

