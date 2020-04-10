Coronavirus death toll climbs to 9 in Kazakhstan
AzerTAg.az
Baku, April 10, AZERTAC
Today one more person passed away from coronavirus infection in Almaty city, Kazinform reports citing coronavirus2020.kz.
Twenty one new coronavirus cases were registered in Kazakhstan, including 2 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 2 cases in Mangistau region, 4 cases in Kyzylorda region, 3 cases in Atyrau region, 4 cases Shymkent, 1 case in Akmola region, 4 cases in Karaganda region, 1 case in the city of Nur-Sultan.
As of today the country’s tally rose to 802. 226 cases were confirmed in Nur-Sultan, 122 in Almaty, 61 in Karaganda region, 61 in Akmola region, 45 in Atyrau region, 45 in Zhambyl region, 31 in Shymkent, 6 in East Kazakhstan, 10 in Almaty region, 11 in Aktobe region, 25 in North Kazakhstan, 3 in Pavlodar region, 9 in Mangistau, 104 in Kyzylorda region, 6 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 34 in Turkestan region and 3 in Kostanay region.
To date Kazakhstan’s coronavirus deaths has reached 9. Sixty people have fully recovered from Covid-19.
