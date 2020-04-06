  • HOMEPAGE
    Coronavirus update: 342 cases in Uzbekistan

    06.04.2020 [11:30]

    Baku, April 6, AZERTAC

    The number of people infected with coronavirus in Uzbekistan has reached 342, the country’s National News Agency (UzA) reports.

    According to the Ministry of Health, the latest confirmed cases were found among citizens who were quarantined in stationary conditions.

    The number of fully recovered people has reached 30.

