Coronavirus update: 342 cases in Uzbekistan
06.04.2020 [11:30]
Baku, April 6, AZERTAC
The number of people infected with coronavirus in Uzbekistan has reached 342, the country’s National News Agency (UzA) reports.
According to the Ministry of Health, the latest confirmed cases were found among citizens who were quarantined in stationary conditions.
The number of fully recovered people has reached 30.
