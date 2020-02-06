  • HOMEPAGE
    Council of Higher Education of Turkey recognizes Baku Higher Oil School

    06.02.2020 [17:50]

    Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

    The Council of Higher Education of Turkey (YÖK) has recognized Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) as a higher education institution meeting high standards.

    Thus, the request sent by BHOS received positive feedback from the Council of Higher Education.

    In its letter addressed to BHOS, the Council of Higher Education states that Baku Higher Oil School has been included in YÖK’s list of existing international organizations. This means that under the rules for mutual recognition of diplomas adopted in Turkey, BHOS graduates with a bachelor's or master's degree can apply for participation in various educational programs implemented in higher educational institutions in Turkey.

    The Council of Higher Education of Turkey (Yüksek Öğretim Kurumu - YÖK) is a body created on the basis of the higher education system in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Turkey, adopted in 1982.

    The main objectives of YÖK are planning, organization, management and control of the learning process in Turkish universities, implementation of teaching and research activities in higher education institutions, ensuring the development of higher education institutions in accordance with the goals and principles defined by the legislation of the Republic of Turkey, development of plans for the training of academic staff.

