Courtois named man of the match: "This team and this club are capable of anything"

Thibaut Courtois was named man of the match in the clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu, according to the official website of Real Madrid.

The Belgian delivered a faultless performance, making decisive saves on the way to guiding his team to the win and the final in Paris: “This team and this club are capable of anything. We kept believing until the end and ultimately we made it possible".

"We knew we were in better shape going into extra-time, it was a case of digging in and defending well, which is what we did. We weren't great in front of goal today, we were missing the final pass and sometimes it feels like it won't go for you, but with the goal and the fans behind us we knew anything could happen".

Epic comeback “We've knocked out some great teams along the way, like PSG, Chelsea and today. It was in the final couple of minutes today which was unbelievable but we know anything is possible when we play at home. We can't wait to play the final. When Madrid make it to a final, we go there to win it".