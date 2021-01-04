  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Covid-19 kills 53, infecting 2,272 in one day in Pakistan

    04.01.2021 [11:13]

    Baku, January 4, AZERTAC

    Pakistan, according to the recent reports of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) identifies 53 deaths in the last 24 hours by culminating coronavirus as the number of positive cases has ascended to 486,634, The Nation reports.

    The nationwide tally of fatalities has reached to 10,311 on Sunday.

    According to the latest statistics reported by NCOC, 2,272 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

    Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

    Until now, 6,819,699 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Pakistan and 44,392 in the last 24 hours whereas 440,660 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country while 1,784 patients are still in serious condition.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Covid-19 kills 53, infecting 2,272 in one day in Pakistan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    04.01.2021 [15:13]
    Turkey ends 80-hour-long coronavirus curfew
    04.01.2021 [13:00]
    Japan could declare 1-month virus emergency for Tokyo area this week
    03.01.2021 [14:11]
    Turkish police arrest Daesh/ISIS terrorist in Ankara
    03.01.2021 [12:21]
    Turkey reports over 11,100 more virus cases
    Covid-19 kills 53, infecting 2,272 in one day in Pakistan