Covid-19 kills 53, infecting 2,272 in one day in Pakistan

Baku, January 4, AZERTAC

Pakistan, according to the recent reports of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) identifies 53 deaths in the last 24 hours by culminating coronavirus as the number of positive cases has ascended to 486,634, The Nation reports.

The nationwide tally of fatalities has reached to 10,311 on Sunday.

According to the latest statistics reported by NCOC, 2,272 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Until now, 6,819,699 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Pakistan and 44,392 in the last 24 hours whereas 440,660 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country while 1,784 patients are still in serious condition.