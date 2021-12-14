Criminal case launched in connection with Armenian footballers' insulting actions against state flag of Azerbaijan

Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

"The military-political leadership of Armenia, once again demonstrating its aggressive nature, continues provocative actions with the intention of national hatred and enmity against Azerbaijan in gross violation of the fundamental norms and principles of international law," the Prosecutor General’s Office told AZERTAC.

"Thus, some media outlets and various social media sites have disseminated videos depicting Armenian footballers insulting the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Upon the fact, a criminal proceeding has been launched by the Prosecutor General under Articles 283.2.3 (when incitement of national, racial, social or religious hatred and enmity is committed by an organized group) and 324 (insulting actions against the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan or the State Coat of Arms of the Republic of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code. Investigation has been entrusted to the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office.

By submitting legal assistance requests in the case, the necessary joint measures will be taken to identify and bring to justice the perpetrators of the crime together with the prosecution authorities of other countries, as well as with relevant public agencies," the Prosecutor General’s Office said.