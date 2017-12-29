Cristiano Ronaldo wins Globe Soccer Best Player award

Baku, December 29, AZERTAC

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Best Player of the Year accolade at the Globe Soccer Awards, according to ESPN FC.

Real Madrid's Ronaldo retained the award, making it four wins overall, after helping his club defend the Champions League and win the Liga title.

The 32-year-old, who also won his fifth Ballon d'Or, the UEFA Best Player in Europe and FIFA's The Best Award this year, said at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai: "It's a special moment and I am very happy to receive this award.

"I would like to thank the coach, my teammates and Real Madrid. Thanks to the people that voted for me, and do the same next year!"

Ronaldo, who has scored 42 goals this year, was asked whether he had room for all his trophies and replied: "Don't worry, I have a lot of space!"

Real were named Club of the Year, with boss Zinedine Zidane collecting the Coach of the Year award.

La Liga was voted League of the Year, China coach Marcello Lippi was presented with the Coach Career Award and Roma legend Francesco Totti and ex-Barcelona captain Carles Puyol won the Player Career Award.

Other winners included Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, who picked up the Master Coach Special Award, and Egypt coach Hector Cuper, named Best Arab National Team Coach.