    Cristiano Ronaldo wins player of century award in Dubai

    28.12.2020 [14:04]

    Baku, December 28, AZERTAC

    Cristiano Ronaldo was named player of the century on Sunday at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards.

    Defeating Barcelona's Leo Messi and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Ronaldo was voted best player of the 2000s by a 23-person jury, including coaches and former players and worldwide fan votes.

    "Cristiano Ronaldo presented with the Player of the Century 2001-2020 Globe Soccer Award," the Dubai Global Soccer Awards said on Twitter.

    The five-time UEFA Champions League winner (four with Real Madrid, one with Man Utd) led the Portugal national team to win their first-ever major title, the UEFA EURO 2016.

    Ronaldo, who is also the captain of Portugal, scored 102 goals for his nation.

    He bagged the English Premier League title with the Red Devils for three consecutive years (2007, 2008 and 2009).

    A Juventus player since 2018, Ronaldo became the Italian champion twice as he scored 81 goals in 103 games for the Italian club.

    The superstar also claimed two of the Best FIFA Men's Player awards, five Ballon d'Or awards, and was chosen the UEFA best player in Europe three times.

    In addition to Ronaldo, Real Madrid was named Club of the Century, while Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola won the Coach of the Century title and Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski became Player of the Year for 2020.

