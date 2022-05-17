  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Croatia approves transition to euro in 2023

    17.05.2022 [18:00]

    Budapest, May 17, AZERTAC

    Croatia on Friday approved a law that paves the way for the introduction of the euro currency next year, according to Anadolu Agency.

    The country's 151-seat assembly voted 117-13 in favor of the legislation to bring in the euro, with one member abstaining.

    Croatia, which joined the EU in 2013, is due to replace the Croatian kuna with the euro on Jan. 1, 2023.

    Right-wing parties said earlier that they were against the legislation, arguing that the transition would increase poverty. The common euro currency, which first came into circulation as paper money in 1999, is currently used in 19 EU member states. After Croatia's inclusion in the eurozone at the beginning of 2023, only Denmark, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Sweden will remain among the EU members using their own currencies.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Croatia approves transition to euro in 2023
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    17.05.2022 [19:00]
    Iraq hit by another sandstorm, Baghdad airport closes airspace
    17.05.2022 [18:07]
    Magnitude 5.6 earthquake shakes Japan's northeast coast
    17.05.2022 [14:59]
    Japan to seek space policy coordination at upcoming Quad summit
    16.05.2022 [20:44]
    French PM Jean Castex resigns as Macron prepares cabinet reshuffle
    Croatia approves transition to euro in 2023