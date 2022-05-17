Croatia approves transition to euro in 2023

Budapest, May 17, AZERTAC

Croatia on Friday approved a law that paves the way for the introduction of the euro currency next year, according to Anadolu Agency.

The country's 151-seat assembly voted 117-13 in favor of the legislation to bring in the euro, with one member abstaining.

Croatia, which joined the EU in 2013, is due to replace the Croatian kuna with the euro on Jan. 1, 2023.

Right-wing parties said earlier that they were against the legislation, arguing that the transition would increase poverty. The common euro currency, which first came into circulation as paper money in 1999, is currently used in 19 EU member states. After Croatia's inclusion in the eurozone at the beginning of 2023, only Denmark, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Sweden will remain among the EU members using their own currencies.