    Croatia`s Grabar-Kitarovic indirectly announces her candidacy for second term

    06.08.2019 [09:54]

    06.08.2019 [09:54]

    Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic has hinted that she would rerun for presidency.

    "I am here in my capacity as the president of the republic, we will see each other in the next five years," the current head of state said, according to the Croatian public broadcasting company HR1.

    She addressed reporters after a ceremony in the southern town of Knin, held on the occasion of Victory and Homeland Thanksgiving Day.

     

