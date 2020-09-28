Baku, September 28, AZERTAC Starting from 21:00 September 28, the curfew launched in Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Naftalan cities, Absheron, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Aghjabadi, Beylagan, Aghdam, Barda, Tartar, Goranboy, Goygol, Dashkasan, Gadabay, Tovuz, Shamkir, Gazakh and Aghstafa districts. AZERTAC reports that the curfew will last until 06:00 September 29.

AZERTAG.AZ : Curfew starts in Baku and 21 city-districts

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter