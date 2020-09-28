  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Curfew starts in Baku and 21 city-districts

    28.09.2020 [21:33]

    Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

    Starting from 21:00 September 28, the curfew launched in Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Naftalan cities, Absheron, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Aghjabadi, Beylagan, Aghdam, Barda, Tartar, Goranboy, Goygol, Dashkasan, Gadabay, Tovuz, Shamkir, Gazakh and Aghstafa districts.

    AZERTAC reports that the curfew will last until 06:00 September 29.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Curfew starts in Baku and 21 city-districts
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    28.09.2020 [21:09]
    OIC condemns repeated provocations and aggression by Armenian military forces against Azerbaijan
    28.09.2020 [20:12]
    Turkish parties condemn Armenian attack on Azerbaijan
    28.09.2020 [19:00]
    Turkic Council: Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict must be settled on the basis of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan
    28.09.2020 [17:43]
    Nizami Ganjavi International Center issues statement condemning Armenia’s military provocations
    Curfew starts in Baku and 21 city-districts