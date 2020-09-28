Curfew starts in Baku and 21 city-districts
Starting from 21:00 September 28, the curfew launched in Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Naftalan cities, Absheron, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Aghjabadi, Beylagan, Aghdam, Barda, Tartar, Goranboy, Goygol, Dashkasan, Gadabay, Tovuz, Shamkir, Gazakh and Aghstafa districts.
AZERTAC reports that the curfew will last until 06:00 September 29.
