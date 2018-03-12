Cyclist of Synergy Baku ranks second at 2018 Grand Prix Side
AzerTAg.az
12.03.2018 [15:32]
Baku, March 11, AZERTAC
Cyclist of the Synergy Baku Cycling Project Samir Jabrayilov has finished second at the 2018 Grand Prix Side in Turkey.
Jabrayilov also claimed 30 ranking points.
Kazakh Stepan Astafyev (Vino - Astana Motors) became the champion of the Grand Prix, while Belarus Branislau Samoilau (Minsk Cycling Club) took third place.
