Cyriel Dessers nets twice to give Feyenoord 3-2 win over Olympique Marseille

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

Cyriel Dessers scored twice to give Feyenoord a 3-2 win against Olympique Marseille on Thursday in the first leg of the Europa Conference League semifinal, according to Anadolu Agency.

The Nigerian forward scored two goals in the 18th and 46th minutes at Stadion Feijenoord, or 'De Kuip.’

Luis Sinisterra also produced a goal for the Dutch side in the 20th minute.

The French football club's goals came from Bamba Dieng in the 28th minute and Gerson in the 40th minute on the road.

Dessers is currently the top scorer in the Europa Conference League, producing 10 goals in 11 matches.

Leicester City were held to a 1-1 draw with Jose Mourinho's Roma at Leicester City Stadium.

The Italian side scored the opener with Lorenzo Pellegrini while the English club equalized with an own goal from Gianluca Mancini.

The second legs will be held on May 5.