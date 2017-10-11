    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Da Vinci painting up for auction with $100 million estimate

    11.10.2017 [13:33]

    Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

    The last Leonardo da Vinci painting in private hands is going to auction in New York next month — with a pre-sale estimate of around $100 million, according to the Associated Press.

    Christie's announced Tuesday that the depiction of Jesus, titled "Salvator Mundi," will be offered Nov. 15.

    Christie's specialist Alan Wintermute calls it "the Holy Grail of Old Master paintings."

    "Salvator Mundi," dating from around 1500, is one of fewer than 20 known paintings by Leonardo. It was believed that the work had been destroyed until it was rediscovered in 2005.

    The seller is identified only as a "private European collection."

    Andy Warhol's 1986 painting "Sixty Last Suppers" — based on Leonardo's Renaissance "Last Supper" masterpiece — also will be featured. Its estimate is around $50 million.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Da Vinci painting up for auction with $100 million estimate
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    06.10.2017 [17:26]
    "DanceAbility – Inclusive Dance" workshops wrap up in Baku
    09.08.2017 [15:23]
    Azerbaijan Culture Days to be held in Minsk
    05.08.2017 [11:07]
    Decorative and applied arts festival to be held in Baku
    07.07.2017 [21:32]
    Art exhibition opened in Baku
    Da Vinci painting up for auction with $100 million estimate