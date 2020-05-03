  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Daily record high of 31 deaths puts Japan's overall toll past 500

    03.05.2020 [13:09]

    Baku, May 3, AZERTAC

    Japan recorded a record daily high of 31 deaths from the new coronavirus yesterday, sending the overall death toll to 517, according to health authorities and other sources, according to Asahi Shimbun newspaper.

    The number of new cases confirmed was 307 across the nation as of 10 p.m. that day, in the middle of the nation's Golden Week holiday period, bringing the overall total to 14,879.

    Tokyo reported 160 new known infections, the second consecutive day of reaching the 160 mark, after the number dipped below 50 during the previous two days.

    Fifteen deaths were recorded in the capital, including 11 inpatients at Nakano Egota Hospital in Nakano Ward, where an outbreak infected dozens of patients and workers in April.

    That pushed the overall death toll to 141 in Tokyo.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Daily record high of 31 deaths puts Japan's overall toll past 500
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    03.05.2020 [20:11]
    Turkey neutralizes 12 YPG/PKK terrorists in N.Syria
    03.05.2020 [15:08]
    298 new coronavirus cases reported in Egypt, total cases surpass 6,000
    03.05.2020 [13:42]
    Muslim and Catholic leaders appeal for world day of prayer to end coronavirus
    02.05.2020 [15:34]
    Russia moves up to seventh place among countries with highest number of COVID-19 cases
    Daily record high of 31 deaths puts Japan's overall toll past 500