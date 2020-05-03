Daily record high of 31 deaths puts Japan's overall toll past 500

Baku, May 3, AZERTAC

Japan recorded a record daily high of 31 deaths from the new coronavirus yesterday, sending the overall death toll to 517, according to health authorities and other sources, according to Asahi Shimbun newspaper.

The number of new cases confirmed was 307 across the nation as of 10 p.m. that day, in the middle of the nation's Golden Week holiday period, bringing the overall total to 14,879.

Tokyo reported 160 new known infections, the second consecutive day of reaching the 160 mark, after the number dipped below 50 during the previous two days.

Fifteen deaths were recorded in the capital, including 11 inpatients at Nakano Egota Hospital in Nakano Ward, where an outbreak infected dozens of patients and workers in April.

That pushed the overall death toll to 141 in Tokyo.