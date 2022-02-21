Danish author Naja Marie Aidt wins Swedish Academy Nordic Prize

Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

Danish author Naja Marie Aidt has won the Swedish Academy's Nordic Prize 2022, according to RCW Literary Agency.

The prize is awarded for drawing attention to important authorship in the Nordic countries in all areas in which the Academy works. The prize amount is SEK 400,000 and it is the Swedish Academy's largest prize after the Nobel Prize. The award will be presented at a ceremony on April 6.

Naja Marie Aidt, born and raised in Greenland, lived in NY for many years and is now settled in Copenhagen. She is one of the most prominent Danish writers of her generation. She is perhaps best known as a poet and debuted with the collection of poems As Long as I am Young (1991) and has a rich production in different genres, short stories, novels, song lyrics, memoirs and children’s books. She has also collaborated with visual artists, musicians and other writers.

The Nordic Prize was established in 1986 in connection with the Swedish Academy's 200th anniversary. The prize is awarded annually as a reward for significant contributions in one of the Academy's areas of activity or interest.