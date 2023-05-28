  • HOMEPAGE
    Dash Veysalli village, Jabrayil district

    28.05.2023 [10:00]

    Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

    Dash Veysalli village of Jabrayil district is located at Minbashli village administrative district, on the Gayan steppe.

    The village was occupied by Armenian armed forces in 1993. During the occupation, Armenian vandals destroyed the village and turned it into ruins.

    The valiant Azerbaijan Army, which crushed the Armenian armed forces in the Patriotic War, liberated the village on October 20, 2020.

    AZERTAC presents footages of the Dash Veysalli village, which was subjected to Armenian vandalism during the occupation.

