“Days of Azerbaijan in Moscow” get underway with support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation

Baku, February 20, AZERTAC

A series of cultural events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation will be held in Moscow from 21 February to 1 March with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

An exhibition of works by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Tahir Salahov, “Works from the collection of the Tretyakov Gallery”, will be held at the New Tretyakov Gallery as part of the “Days of Azerbaijan in Moscow”.

Another exhibition, “Azerbaijani carpets – a new look”, will be displayed at the “Azerbaijan” pavilion at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy in Moscow. The “Azerbaijan” pavilion will also feature a literary project “From mouth to mouth” based on the “Seven Beauties” poem by great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi.

On the evening of 22 February, a gala concert entitled “Music stars of Azerbaijan on the Moscow stage” will be held on the stage of the Helikon Opera Musical Theater. Conducted by Azerbaijani Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov, the concert will feature a repertoire of works by Azerbaijani and Russian composers performed by Jeyla Seyidova, Dinara Aliyeva, Elchin Azizov, Elvin Ganiyev, Murad Adigozalzadeh, Sahib Pashazade, Shahriyar Imanov and Yusif Eyvazov.