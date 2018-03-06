    • / SCIENCE AND EDUCATION

    SCIENCE AND EDUCATION


    Days of Belarusian Education kick off in Azerbaijan

    06.03.2018 [10:59]

    Baku, March 6, AZERTAC

    The Days of Belarusian Education have opened in Baku.

    The Days are co-organized by the Azerbaijani and Belarusian ministries of education, Belarusian embassy to Azerbaijan and Rumires travel company.

    Addressing the opening ceremony, employee of the Belarusian Ministry of Education Olga Khodkevich and ambassador to Azerbaijan Gennady Akhramovich hailed educational ties between the two countries, and noted the event’s contribution to cooperation between higher education institutions.

    The event will feature a round table on “Internationalization of the Azerbaijani and Belarusian higher education”.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Days of Belarusian Education kick off in Azerbaijan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    05.03.2018 [19:00]
    BHOS holds special event to celebrate International Women’s Day
    02.03.2018 [15:25]
    BHOS rector attends Eurasia Higher Education Summit 2018
    01.03.2018 [11:04]
    President Ilham Aliyev orders increase in salaries of employees of educational institutions
    26.02.2018 [10:57]
    Azerbaijani president signs order on development of education infrastructure
    Days of Belarusian Education kick off in Azerbaijan Days of Belarusian Education kick off in Azerbaijan Days of Belarusian Education kick off in Azerbaijan Days of Belarusian Education kick off in Azerbaijan Days of Belarusian Education kick off in Azerbaijan Days of Belarusian Education kick off in Azerbaijan Days of Belarusian Education kick off in Azerbaijan Days of Belarusian Education kick off in Azerbaijan Days of Belarusian Education kick off in Azerbaijan