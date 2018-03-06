Days of Belarusian Education kick off in Azerbaijan

Baku, March 6, AZERTAC

The Days of Belarusian Education have opened in Baku.

The Days are co-organized by the Azerbaijani and Belarusian ministries of education, Belarusian embassy to Azerbaijan and Rumires travel company.

Addressing the opening ceremony, employee of the Belarusian Ministry of Education Olga Khodkevich and ambassador to Azerbaijan Gennady Akhramovich hailed educational ties between the two countries, and noted the event’s contribution to cooperation between higher education institutions.

The event will feature a round table on “Internationalization of the Azerbaijani and Belarusian higher education”.