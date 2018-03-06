Days of Belarusian Education kick off in Azerbaijan
AzerTAg.az
06.03.2018 [10:59]
Baku, March 6, AZERTAC
The Days of Belarusian Education have opened in Baku.
The Days are co-organized by the Azerbaijani and Belarusian ministries of education, Belarusian embassy to Azerbaijan and Rumires travel company.
Addressing the opening ceremony, employee of the Belarusian Ministry of Education Olga Khodkevich and ambassador to Azerbaijan Gennady Akhramovich hailed educational ties between the two countries, and noted the event’s contribution to cooperation between higher education institutions.
The event will feature a round table on “Internationalization of the Azerbaijani and Belarusian higher education”.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
05.03.2018 [19:00]
02.03.2018 [15:25]
01.03.2018 [11:04]
26.02.2018 [10:57]
MULTIMEDIA
05.03.2018 [14:18]
03.03.2018
10.02.2018
07.02.2018
03.02.2018
06.03.2018 [11:25]
05.03.2018 [21:03]
05.03.2018 [16:48]
06.03.2018 [11:20]
06.03.2018 [10:50]
05.03.2018 [20:29]
05.03.2018 [17:33]
06.03.2018 [10:59]
05.03.2018 [19:00]
02.03.2018 [15:25]
05.03.2018 [11:56]
02.03.2018 [17:08]
02.03.2018 [12:31]
04.03.2018 [15:31]
01.03.2018 [12:32]
22.02.2018 [18:08]
20.02.2018 [19:02]
02.03.2018 [20:10]
01.03.2018 [19:03]
09.02.2018 [21:08]
09.02.2018 [18:22]
10.01.2018 [11:21]
02.01.2018 [12:57]
14.11.2017 [11:49]
13.10.2017 [16:52]
02.03.2018 [11:46]
02.03.2018 [11:03]
01.03.2018 [19:48]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note