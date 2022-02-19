  • HOMEPAGE
    Death toll climbs to 136 from deadly rains in Brazil

    19.02.2022 [12:40]

    Baku, February 19, AZERTAC

    The death toll rose to 136 from heavy rains and mudslides in Petropolis in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state, authorities said Friday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    A total of 967 people were housed in shelters and 213 are still reported missing, though authorities have yet to determine an official number.

    Authorities have declared a “state of disaster” in the region and urged residents in risky areas to go to places being used as shelters.

    Schools and universities were turned into support points where the homeless were sheltered and aid provided to the needy.

    Authorities said Tuesday that Petropolis saw enough precipitation in six hours for the entire month of February.

    More than 900 people died in a flooding tragedy in the city in 2011 and over 100 others went missing.

