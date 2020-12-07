  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Death toll from Armenian military`s crimes against Azerbaijani civilian population reaches 100

    07.12.2020 [18:40]

    Baku, December 7, AZERTAC

    The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan has updated statistics on crimes committed by the Armenian armed forces against the civilian population of Azerbaijan from September 27 to December 7.

    Civilian casualties from the shelling by the Armenian armed forces of Azerbaijan’s residential settlements using heavy artillery and missiles reached 100, while 416 people were injured, the Office said in a statement.

    A total of 4,186 houses, 135 residential buildings and 548 civilian facilities were damaged as a result of heavy artillery and missile attacks by the Armenian army, according to the official statistics.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Death toll from Armenian military`s crimes against Azerbaijani civilian population reaches 100
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Prosecutor General’s Office: As result of Armenian provocations, 94 civilians were killed and 414 people injured
    16.11.2020 [14:57]
    Prosecutor General’s Office: As result of Armenian provocations, 94 civilians were killed and 414 people injured
    Prosecutor General’s Office: As result of Armenian provocations, 3,064 houses, 100 residential buildings and 504 civilian facilities damaged
    06.11.2020 [13:11]
    Prosecutor General’s Office: As result of Armenian provocations, 3,064 houses, 100 residential buildings and 504 civilian facilities damaged
    Prosecutor General’s Office: As result of Armenian aggression, 2971 houses, 100 residential buildings and 502 civilian facilities damaged
    05.11.2020 [14:23]
    Prosecutor General’s Office: As result of Armenian aggression, 2971 houses, 100 residential buildings and 502 civilian facilities damaged
    "Let's talk about Karabakh" program goes on air
    18.09.2020 [14:19]
    "Let's talk about Karabakh" program goes on air
    Other news in this section
    08.12.2020 [19:35]
    Task Force: Special quarantine regime in the country is being extended until 31 January
    08.12.2020 [17:21]
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Imposing strict quarantine regime aims to protect health of Azerbaijani citizens VIDEO
    06.12.2020 [11:15]
    Milikh Evdayev: Martyrs will forever be in our hearts
    05.12.2020 [12:20]
    Heydar Aliyev Center, Flame Towers and Baku Olympic Stadium lit up with colors of Azerbaijani flag in commemoration of Patriotic War martyrs
    Death toll from Armenian military`s crimes against Azerbaijani civilian population reaches 100