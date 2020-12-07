Death toll from Armenian military`s crimes against Azerbaijani civilian population reaches 100

Baku, December 7, AZERTAC

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan has updated statistics on crimes committed by the Armenian armed forces against the civilian population of Azerbaijan from September 27 to December 7.

Civilian casualties from the shelling by the Armenian armed forces of Azerbaijan’s residential settlements using heavy artillery and missiles reached 100, while 416 people were injured, the Office said in a statement.

A total of 4,186 houses, 135 residential buildings and 548 civilian facilities were damaged as a result of heavy artillery and missile attacks by the Armenian army, according to the official statistics.