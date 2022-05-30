Death toll from Brazil rains rises to 84

Baku, May 30, AZERTAC

The death toll due to heavy rains that hit Brazil’s northeastern state of Pernambuco rose to 84, officials said, according to EFE.

Dozens of people were missing on Saturday in the biggest disaster in five decades that struck Recife, the regional capital.

Pernambuco Governor Paulo Camara said 79 of the 84 victims died between Friday night and Sunday when heavy rains lashed the state, mainly in the Recife metropolitan region.