Death toll from Philippines Typhoon Rai tops 200

Baku, December 20, AZERTAC

The death toll from Super Typhoon Rai in the Philippines has climbed to 208, local media quoted police as saying on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the Philippine Star newspaper, while 239 others are injured, 52 are missing. Many are said to have died or wounded after being struck by fallen trees, collapsed walls, and other debris.

The super typhoon, which reached a speed of 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour, caused power outages and serious destruction in the south-eastern islands.

Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao, Mimaropa, and Caraga regions are most affected.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development said 1.8 million were affected in one way or the other.

Rescue and emergency assistant efforts are continuing, and the government has announced $40 million in aid to deliver relief goods to people in the affected areas.

On average, about 20 storms and typhoons strike the Southeast Asian country every year.

Super Typhoon Rai is said to be the most powerful to hit the country in 2021.