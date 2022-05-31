  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Death toll reaches 34 in Iran's tower block collapse

    31.05.2022 [15:11]

    Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

    The death toll from last week's collapse of a tower block in southwestern Iran has risen to 34, state media reported Tuesday, as emergency crew continued to comb the rubble.

    A large section of the 10-story Metropol building that was under construction in a busy street in the city of Abadan crashed to the ground on May 23, leading to one of the country's deadliest disasters in recent years.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Death toll reaches 34 in Iran's tower block collapse
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    31.05.2022 [19:34]
    Borjomi mineral water company employees on strike demanding reinstatement of coworkers
    31.05.2022 [17:41]
    Turkish, Russian officials to discuss Ukraine exports corridor on June 8
    31.05.2022 [17:13]
    727 illegal immigrants rescued off Libyan coast last week: IOM
    31.05.2022 [15:26]
    Gazprom confirms suspension of gas supplies to GasTerra over failure to pay in rubles
    Death toll reaches 34 in Iran's tower block collapse