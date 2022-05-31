Death toll reaches 34 in Iran's tower block collapse
AzerTAg.az
31.05.2022 [15:11]
Baku, May 31, AZERTAC
The death toll from last week's collapse of a tower block in southwestern Iran has risen to 34, state media reported Tuesday, as emergency crew continued to comb the rubble.
A large section of the 10-story Metropol building that was under construction in a busy street in the city of Abadan crashed to the ground on May 23, leading to one of the country's deadliest disasters in recent years.
