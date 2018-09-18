Decisions of IJF Executive Committee session held in Baku made public

Baku, September 18, AZERTAC

The 2021 world judo championship will be held in Vienna, Austria.

The due decision was passed at the Baku session of the Executive Committee of the International Judo Federation (IJF). The championship is scheduled for September 12-19.

By another important decision, the order of judokas' performance on the tatami during the team competitions will be defined through a draw. Earlier the competitions were arranged by the 'low to high' weight category principle.

In addition, the Grand Prix of Canada, Israel and Chile will be included into judo's yearly calendar.

According to the IJF Referee Commission, the analysis of major competitions held over the past years showed that over 82 percent of encounters end in the main time.

The session was also attended by President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation and member of the IJF Executive Committee Rovnag Abdullayev.

The 2019 world judo championship will be held in the capital of Japan, Tokyo.